Which of the following is a provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Elimination of the need for external audits
B
Reduction of penalties for securities fraud
C
Requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements
D
Mandate for companies to use cash-basis accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability in response to major financial scandals. It aims to protect investors by ensuring the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting.
Review the key provisions of SOX: One of the main provisions is the requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements. This ensures that executives take responsibility for the integrity of the financial information provided to stakeholders.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act does not eliminate the need for external audits; in fact, it strengthens audit requirements. It also does not reduce penalties for securities fraud; instead, it increases penalties to deter fraudulent activities. Lastly, it does not mandate companies to use cash-basis accounting; companies typically use accrual accounting for financial reporting.
Focus on the correct provision: The requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements is a key aspect of SOX. This provision ensures accountability and transparency in financial reporting.
Conclude the analysis: Based on the review of the options and the provisions of SOX, the correct answer is the requirement for management to certify the accuracy of financial statements. This aligns with the Act's goal of improving corporate accountability and protecting investors.
