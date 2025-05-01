The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) mandates which of the following?
A
Auditors are prohibited from providing any tax services to their clients.
B
Private companies must file quarterly reports with the SEC.
C
All companies must use the cash basis of accounting.
D
Public companies must establish and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): SOX was enacted in 2002 to protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting by corporations. It primarily applies to public companies and focuses on improving the accuracy and reliability of corporate disclosures.
Identify the key requirement of SOX: One of the main provisions of SOX is that public companies must establish and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting. This ensures that financial statements are accurate and free from material misstatements.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and eliminate those that do not align with SOX. For example, auditors are not prohibited from providing tax services to their clients under SOX, private companies are not required to file quarterly reports with the SEC, and SOX does not mandate the use of the cash basis of accounting.
Focus on the correct option: The correct answer is that public companies must establish and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting. This requirement is outlined in Section 404 of SOX, which mandates management and auditors to assess and report on the effectiveness of these controls.
Summarize the importance of internal controls: Internal controls are essential for ensuring the integrity of financial reporting, preventing fraud, and maintaining investor confidence. SOX emphasizes the accountability of management and auditors in maintaining these controls.
