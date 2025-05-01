Which of the following is NOT considered to be a business’s responsibility?
A
Providing safe working conditions for employees
B
Maximizing shareholder value
C
Complying with legal regulations
D
Ensuring personal financial gain for individual managers
1
Understand the concept of business responsibilities: Businesses have ethical, legal, and financial obligations to various stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, and society.
Review each option provided in the question: Analyze whether each option aligns with the general responsibilities of a business.
Option 1: 'Providing safe working conditions for employees' - This is a fundamental ethical and legal responsibility of businesses to ensure the safety and well-being of their workforce.
Option 2: 'Maximizing shareholder value' - This is a financial responsibility of businesses, as shareholders invest in the company expecting returns on their investment.
Option 3: 'Complying with legal regulations' - Businesses are required to adhere to laws and regulations to operate legally and ethically. The option 'Ensuring personal financial gain for individual managers' is not a business responsibility, as it focuses on personal benefit rather than the collective goals of the organization.
