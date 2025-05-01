Which of the following items would NOT appear in an income statement?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Sales Revenue
C
Interest Expense
D
Cost of Goods Sold
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and profits over a specific period. It includes items directly related to the company's operations and financial performance.
Review the listed items: Accounts Receivable, Sales Revenue, Interest Expense, and Cost of Goods Sold. Determine whether each item is related to revenues, expenses, or profits.
Recognize that Accounts Receivable is a balance sheet item: Accounts Receivable represents money owed to the company by customers for goods or services already delivered. It is an asset and does not directly affect the income statement.
Identify the other items: Sales Revenue, Interest Expense, and Cost of Goods Sold are all components of the income statement. Sales Revenue represents income earned from selling goods or services, Interest Expense is a cost incurred for borrowing funds, and Cost of Goods Sold represents the direct costs of producing goods sold by the company.
Conclude that Accounts Receivable would NOT appear in the income statement because it is a balance sheet item, while the other items are directly related to the company's financial performance and operations.
