Which of the following financial statements is typically included in a business report to show a company's financial position at a specific point in time?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each financial statement. The Statement of Cash Flows shows the inflows and outflows of cash over a period of time, the Income Statement reports the company's performance (revenues and expenses) over a period, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings during a period. The Balance Sheet, however, provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 2: Recall the structure of the Balance Sheet. It is divided into three main sections: Assets, Liabilities, and Equity. Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and equity represents the residual interest of the owners.
Step 3: Recognize that the Balance Sheet adheres to the accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the financial position is balanced and accurately reflects the company's resources and obligations.
Step 4: Note that the Balance Sheet is prepared as of a specific date, unlike other financial statements that cover a period of time. This characteristic makes it the appropriate statement to show the financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 5: Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct answer to the question, as it is specifically designed to provide a snapshot of the company's financial position at a given moment.
