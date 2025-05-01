Which of the following statements about financial statements is true?
A
They are only prepared for internal management and not for external users.
B
They only include the income statement and exclude the balance sheet.
C
They do not need to comply with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
D
They provide information about a company's financial position, performance, and cash flows.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial statements: Financial statements are formal records of a company's financial activities and position. They are used by both internal management and external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Identify the key components of financial statements: Financial statements typically include the income statement, balance sheet, statement of cash flows, and statement of changes in equity. These collectively provide a comprehensive view of a company's financial health.
Recognize the importance of compliance with GAAP: Financial statements must adhere to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to ensure consistency, reliability, and comparability across organizations.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Eliminate incorrect statements such as 'only prepared for internal management,' 'exclude the balance sheet,' and 'do not need to comply with GAAP,' as these contradict the fundamental principles of financial reporting.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'They provide information about a company's financial position, performance, and cash flows,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of financial statements.
