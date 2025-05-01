Which of the following is normally considered a disadvantage of the corporate form of business?
A
Double taxation of earnings
B
Continuous existence regardless of ownership changes
C
Limited liability for owners
D
Ability to raise large amounts of capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the corporate form of business: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners, providing benefits such as limited liability, continuous existence, and the ability to raise capital.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option highlights a characteristic of corporations, and you need to identify which one is considered a disadvantage.
Review the concept of double taxation: Corporations are subject to double taxation, meaning that earnings are taxed at the corporate level and again at the individual level when distributed as dividends to shareholders. This is often seen as a disadvantage.
Compare the other options: Continuous existence, limited liability, and the ability to raise large amounts of capital are generally considered advantages of the corporate form of business.
Conclude that double taxation of earnings is the correct answer because it is a unique disadvantage of corporations compared to other business structures like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
