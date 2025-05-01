Which of the following best describes the primary objective of the balance sheet?
A
To show the company's revenues and expenses over a period of time
B
To summarize the changes in shareholders' equity during the year
C
To present the financial position of a company at a specific point in time
D
To report the cash inflows and outflows during an accounting period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is one of the primary financial statements used in accounting. Its main objective is to present the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, showing what the company owns (assets), what it owes (liabilities), and the residual interest of the owners (equity).
Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements: The income statement reports revenues and expenses over a period of time, the statement of cash flows shows cash inflows and outflows during an accounting period, and the statement of shareholders' equity summarizes changes in equity during the year. None of these focus on the financial position at a specific point in time like the balance sheet does.
Recognize the components of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is structured into three main sections—assets, liabilities, and equity. Assets represent resources owned by the company, liabilities are obligations owed to others, and equity represents the owners' residual interest in the company.
Identify the timing aspect: The balance sheet is unique because it provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific date, unlike other financial statements that cover a period of time.
Conclude the primary objective: Based on the above understanding, the correct answer is 'To present the financial position of a company at a specific point in time,' as this aligns with the purpose and structure of the balance sheet.
