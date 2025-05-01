Which of the following is the primary purpose of a single-step income statement?
A
To report the changes in owner's equity during the period
B
To provide a detailed breakdown of operating and non-operating expenses
C
To present the company's cash inflows and outflows
D
To show the net income or net loss of a company for a specific period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: It is a simplified financial statement that calculates net income or net loss by subtracting total expenses from total revenues without categorizing operating and non-operating activities.
Recognize the primary purpose of the single-step income statement: Its main goal is to provide a clear and straightforward presentation of the company's financial performance over a specific period.
Compare the single-step income statement to other financial statements: Unlike the multi-step income statement, which separates operating and non-operating activities, the single-step format focuses solely on the net result (net income or net loss).
Identify the correct answer: The single-step income statement is designed to show the net income or net loss of a company for a specific period, which is its primary purpose.
Avoid confusion with other financial statements: For example, changes in owner's equity are reported in the statement of changes in equity, and cash inflows/outflows are detailed in the statement of cash flows.
