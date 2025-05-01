Which accounting record summarizes a business’s profit or loss for a previous year using a single-step approach?
A
Single-step Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Single-step Income Statement summarizes a business's revenues and expenses to calculate net income or loss for a specific period, typically a year. It uses a straightforward approach by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.
Recognize the format of the Single-step Income Statement: This statement does not categorize expenses into operating and non-operating. Instead, it presents all revenues and expenses in a single section, making it simpler to understand and prepare.
Compare the Single-step Income Statement to other financial statements: The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash inflows and outflows, the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, and the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Identify the correct answer based on the problem: Since the question asks for the record summarizing profit or loss for a previous year using a single-step approach, the Single-step Income Statement is the correct choice.
Review the importance of the Single-step Income Statement: It is particularly useful for small businesses or entities that prefer a simplified method to report financial performance without detailed categorization of expenses.
