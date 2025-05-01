All of the following are types of receivables except:
A
Interest receivable
B
Notes receivable
C
Accounts receivable
D
Inventory receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from sales or lending activities. Common types include accounts receivable, notes receivable, and interest receivable.
Analyze the given options: Interest receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received, notes receivable are formal written promises to pay, and accounts receivable are amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Recognize that 'Inventory receivable' is not a valid type of receivable: Inventory refers to goods available for sale or production, and it is classified as an asset, not a receivable. Receivables specifically involve amounts owed to the company.
Confirm the correct answer: Since 'Inventory receivable' does not fit the definition of receivables, it is the correct answer to the question.
Conclude the reasoning: The other options (interest receivable, notes receivable, and accounts receivable) are valid types of receivables, while 'Inventory receivable' is not.
