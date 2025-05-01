When a life insurance policyowner sells her policy to a third party in a viatical settlement, the amount receivable by the policyowner is best classified as which type of receivable?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Trade Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Nontrade Receivable
1
Understand the concept of a viatical settlement: A viatical settlement occurs when a life insurance policyowner sells their policy to a third party for a lump sum payment, typically when the policyowner is terminally ill. The third party becomes the new beneficiary and assumes responsibility for paying the premiums.
Identify the nature of the receivable: The amount receivable by the policyowner in this transaction is not related to the sale of goods or services, which would classify it as an accounts receivable or trade receivable. It is also not a formal written promise to pay, which would classify it as a notes receivable.
Classify the receivable: Since the receivable arises from a transaction outside the normal course of business operations, it is best classified as a nontrade receivable. Nontrade receivables include amounts due from transactions such as loans to employees, advances, or settlements like this one.
Review the definitions of other receivable types: Accounts receivable and trade receivables are amounts due from customers for goods or services provided on credit. Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date. None of these apply to a viatical settlement.
Conclude the classification: Based on the nature of the transaction and the definitions of receivable types, the amount receivable by the policyowner in a viatical settlement is correctly classified as a nontrade receivable.
