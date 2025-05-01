Which type of receivable typically involves the borrower repaying different amounts each month based on usage or outstanding balance?
A
Installment loans
B
Credit card receivables
C
Notes receivable
D
Trade accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. Different types of receivables have unique characteristics based on the repayment terms and usage.
Analyze the repayment structure of installment loans: Installment loans involve fixed payments over a set period, typically not varying based on usage or outstanding balance.
Examine the repayment structure of credit card receivables: Credit card receivables involve repayments that vary based on the borrower's usage and outstanding balance. This is because credit card users can make purchases of varying amounts, and their monthly payments depend on the balance owed and interest accrued.
Review notes receivable: Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date, often with fixed terms, and do not typically involve varying monthly payments based on usage.
Consider trade accounts receivable: Trade accounts receivable arise from sales of goods or services on credit and are usually repaid in a lump sum or fixed terms, not varying based on usage or balance.
