What is the major difference between a nationwide bank and a community bank?
A
A community bank is owned by the federal government, whereas a nationwide bank is privately owned.
B
A nationwide bank operates across multiple states and offers a wide range of services, while a community bank primarily serves local customers within a specific region.
C
Community banks are required to have more branches than nationwide banks.
D
Nationwide banks only provide loans, while community banks only accept deposits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of a nationwide bank: Nationwide banks operate across multiple states and typically offer a wide range of financial services, such as loans, deposits, credit cards, and investment services.
Understand the key characteristics of a community bank: Community banks primarily serve local customers within a specific region and often focus on personalized customer service and local economic development.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze the provided options and rule out statements that are factually incorrect. For example, the statement 'A community bank is owned by the federal government, whereas a nationwide bank is privately owned' is incorrect because both types of banks can be privately owned.
Compare the scope of operations: Highlight the major difference in the scope of operations between the two types of banks. Nationwide banks operate across multiple states, while community banks are regionally focused.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the one that accurately describes the operational and service differences between nationwide and community banks.
