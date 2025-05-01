Which of the following statements best explains why there is a wider variety of careers in marketing than in most business disciplines?
A
Marketing encompasses diverse activities such as advertising, sales, market research, and digital marketing, leading to a broader range of career options.
B
Most business disciplines offer more specialized roles, while marketing roles are generally uniform.
C
Marketing careers are limited to retail sales and customer service positions.
D
Marketing is only concerned with product pricing, which restricts career opportunities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the question to understand the context. The question is asking for an explanation of why marketing offers a wider variety of careers compared to other business disciplines.
Step 2: Identify the key concepts in the question. Marketing involves diverse activities such as advertising, sales, market research, and digital marketing. These activities contribute to the variety of career options available.
Step 3: Compare marketing to other business disciplines. Most business disciplines tend to focus on specialized roles, whereas marketing encompasses a broader range of functions and responsibilities.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options. For example, marketing is not limited to retail sales and customer service positions, nor is it solely concerned with product pricing. These statements restrict the scope of marketing and do not align with the diverse nature of marketing careers.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement highlighting the diverse activities within marketing, as this explains the broader range of career opportunities in the field.
