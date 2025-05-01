At what point are other current receivables, such as interest receivable, usually recorded in the accounting records?
A
At the end of the fiscal year only
B
When the receivable is written off
C
When cash is actually received
D
When the right to receive payment is established
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'other current receivables': These are amounts owed to the company that are expected to be collected within a year, such as interest receivable, rent receivable, or dividends receivable.
Recognize the principle of revenue recognition: In financial accounting, revenue or receivables are recorded when the earning process is complete and the right to receive payment is established, not necessarily when cash is received.
Identify the timing of recording receivables: Other current receivables, such as interest receivable, are recorded in the accounting records at the point when the company has a legal right to receive payment. This is typically when the interest accrues or the earning event occurs.
Distinguish this from other events: Receivables are not recorded at the end of the fiscal year unless the earning event coincides with that timing, nor are they recorded when cash is received or when the receivable is written off.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct answer is 'When the right to receive payment is established,' as this aligns with the revenue recognition principle and the accrual basis of accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian