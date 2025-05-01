Which of the following is classified as a trade receivable on the balance sheet?
A
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
B
Interest receivable on loans to suppliers
C
Dividends receivable from investments
D
Advances to employees
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of trade receivables. Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods sold or services provided on credit. These are directly related to the core operations of the business.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The goal is to identify which item represents amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit, as this is the definition of trade receivables.
Step 3: Evaluate the first option: 'Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit.' This matches the definition of trade receivables because it represents amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: 'Interest receivable on loans to suppliers,' 'Dividends receivable from investments,' and 'Advances to employees.' These items are not related to the sale of goods or services to customers and are therefore not classified as trade receivables.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification of trade receivables on the balance sheet is 'Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit,' as it aligns with the definition and purpose of trade receivables.
