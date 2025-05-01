The effective management of accounts receivable requires financial managers to:
A
Establish appropriate credit policies and monitor customer payments closely
B
Increase inventory levels to meet customer demand
C
Focus solely on maximizing cash sales
D
Record all receivables as long-term assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents the money owed to a company by its customers for goods or services delivered on credit. Effective management ensures timely collection and minimizes the risk of bad debts.
Identify the key goal of managing accounts receivable: The primary objective is to maintain a balance between extending credit to customers to boost sales and ensuring timely collection to maintain cash flow.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine its relevance to managing accounts receivable. For example, increasing inventory levels or focusing solely on cash sales does not directly address receivables management.
Focus on the correct approach: Establishing appropriate credit policies (e.g., credit limits, payment terms) and monitoring customer payments closely are essential for effective receivables management. These practices help reduce the risk of non-payment and ensure cash flow stability.
Conclude by eliminating incorrect options: Recording all receivables as long-term assets is incorrect because receivables are typically classified as current assets. Similarly, increasing inventory levels or focusing only on cash sales does not align with managing accounts receivable effectively.
