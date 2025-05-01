Understand the concept of pledging receivables: Pledging receivables means that a company uses its accounts receivable as collateral to secure a loan. This allows the company to borrow money while still retaining ownership of the receivables.
Analyze the purpose of pledging receivables: The primary reason for pledging receivables is to obtain financing. By using receivables as collateral, the company can access funds without selling the receivables outright.
Eliminate incorrect options: Reducing tax liability, writing off uncollectible accounts, and recognizing revenue earlier are not directly related to the process of pledging receivables. These are separate accounting or financial activities.
Focus on the correct purpose: The correct purpose of pledging receivables is to obtain a loan. The receivables serve as security for the lender, ensuring repayment in case the borrower defaults.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is that the company pledges its receivables to 'Obtain a loan by using receivables as collateral.' This aligns with the financial practice of leveraging assets to secure funding.
