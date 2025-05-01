Which of the following is typically addressed during corporate strategy formulation?
A
Determining the overall direction and scope of the organization
B
Preparing individual employee performance reviews
C
Recording daily financial transactions
D
Calculating depreciation expense for fixed assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of corporate strategy formulation: Corporate strategy formulation involves determining the overall direction and scope of an organization to achieve long-term goals. It focuses on high-level decisions that guide the organization's growth and competitive positioning.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the concept of corporate strategy formulation.
Option 1: 'Determining the overall direction and scope of the organization' - This directly relates to corporate strategy formulation as it involves setting the organization's long-term goals and strategic priorities.
Option 2: 'Preparing individual employee performance reviews' - This is related to human resource management and operational tasks, not corporate strategy formulation.
Option 3: 'Recording daily financial transactions' and Option 4: 'Calculating depreciation expense for fixed assets' - Both are accounting tasks focused on operational and financial reporting, not strategic planning.
