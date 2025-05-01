How did complying with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act benefit Viper Motorcycle Company?
A
It reduced the company's reporting requirements to the SEC.
B
It improved the company's internal controls and increased investor confidence.
C
It eliminated the need for external audits.
D
It allowed the company to avoid paying federal income taxes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance, enhance the accuracy of financial reporting, and restore investor confidence after major corporate scandals. It primarily focuses on internal controls, financial transparency, and accountability.
Identify the benefits of complying with SOX: Companies that comply with SOX typically experience improved internal controls, which help prevent fraud and errors in financial reporting. This compliance also increases investor confidence as it ensures the company is adhering to strict regulatory standards.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the benefits of SOX compliance. For example, reducing reporting requirements to the SEC or eliminating external audits contradicts the purpose of SOX, which emphasizes stricter oversight and transparency.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer highlights improved internal controls and increased investor confidence, which are direct outcomes of SOX compliance. These benefits align with the Act's goals of enhancing corporate governance and financial integrity.
Conclude the analysis: By complying with SOX, Viper Motorcycle Company likely strengthened its internal processes, reduced risks of financial misstatements, and gained trust from investors, which are critical for long-term success and stability.
Watch next
Master Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 with a bite sized video explanation from Brian