Which of the following types of accounting is primarily concerned with insuring a risk against possible loss?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
Insurance Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Cost Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which type of accounting is primarily concerned with insuring a risk against possible loss. This requires identifying the specific focus of each type of accounting listed.
Step 1: Define Managerial Accounting. Managerial Accounting focuses on providing financial and non-financial information to managers for decision-making within an organization. It is not primarily concerned with insuring risks.
Step 2: Define Financial Accounting. Financial Accounting involves recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions to external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors. It does not deal with insuring risks.
Step 3: Define Cost Accounting. Cost Accounting focuses on analyzing and controlling costs within an organization to improve efficiency and profitability. It is not related to insuring risks.
Step 4: Define Insurance Accounting. Insurance Accounting is specifically concerned with managing financial transactions related to insurance policies, including assessing risks and insuring against possible losses. This is the correct answer based on the question.
