Which business entity is NOT recognized as a separate tax entity by the U.S. tax system?
A
S corporation
B
Sole proprietorship
C
C corporation
D
Limited liability company (LLC)
1
Understand the concept of a 'separate tax entity': A separate tax entity is a business structure where the business itself is taxed independently of its owners. Examples include corporations, which file their own tax returns and pay taxes on their profits.
Review the tax treatment of each business entity listed in the problem: Sole proprietorships, S corporations, C corporations, and Limited Liability Companies (LLCs).
Analyze the sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is not considered a separate tax entity. Instead, the income and expenses of the business are reported on the owner's personal tax return using Schedule C of Form 1040.
Compare with other entities: S corporations, C corporations, and LLCs are recognized as separate tax entities or have the option to be taxed as such. For example, C corporations file their own tax returns, while S corporations and LLCs may pass income through to their owners but are still recognized as distinct entities for tax purposes.
Conclude that the sole proprietorship is the correct answer because it is the only business entity in the list that is not treated as a separate tax entity by the U.S. tax system.
