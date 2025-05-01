Which of the following best describes a limited partnership?
A
A partnership in which all partners have unlimited liability and participate equally in management.
B
A partnership where all partners are only liable up to the amount they invested, and all participate in management.
C
A partnership formed solely for a single project or limited time period.
D
A partnership with at least one general partner who manages the business and one or more limited partners who have limited liability and do not participate in management.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a limited partnership. A limited partnership is a type of business structure that includes two types of partners: general partners and limited partners.
Step 2: Clarify the roles of general partners. General partners manage the business and have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the partnership.
Step 3: Clarify the roles of limited partners. Limited partners contribute capital to the business but have limited liability, meaning their financial risk is restricted to the amount they invested. They do not participate in the management of the business.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the definition of a limited partnership. Eliminate options that do not align with the roles and liabilities of general and limited partners.
Step 5: Identify the correct description of a limited partnership, which is: 'A partnership with at least one general partner who manages the business and one or more limited partners who have limited liability and do not participate in management.'
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian