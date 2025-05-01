A company's cash balance is reported in which two financial statements?
A
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Stockholders' Equity and Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Cash Flows and Income Statement
D
Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity. Cash is classified as a current asset and is reported under the 'Assets' section.
Understand the role of the Statement of Cash Flows: The Statement of Cash Flows details the inflows and outflows of cash during a specific period. It categorizes cash activities into operating, investing, and financing activities, showing how cash is generated and used.
Recognize why the Income Statement is not relevant: The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses over a period, focusing on profitability rather than the cash balance. Cash is not directly reported here.
Recognize why the Statement of Stockholders' Equity is not relevant: The Statement of Stockholders' Equity tracks changes in equity accounts, such as retained earnings and common stock, but does not report the cash balance.
Conclude that the cash balance is reported in the Balance Sheet (as part of assets) and the Statement of Cash Flows (as part of cash inflows and outflows). These two statements provide complementary views of cash: one as a static balance and the other as a dynamic flow.
