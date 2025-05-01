Which of the following is true about a single-step income statement?
A
It requires the calculation of income from operations before other revenues and expenses.
B
It lists gross profit as a separate line item before operating expenses.
C
It groups all revenues together and all expenses together, showing only one step to calculate net income.
D
It separates operating and non-operating activities in different sections.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating activities.
Recognize the key feature of a single-step income statement: It calculates net income in one step by subtracting total expenses from total revenues, without requiring intermediate calculations like gross profit or income from operations.
Compare the single-step income statement to other formats: Unlike a multi-step income statement, it does not list gross profit as a separate line item or require the calculation of income from operations before other revenues and expenses.
Identify the correct statement: The single-step income statement groups all revenues together and all expenses together, showing only one step to calculate net income.
Conclude that the single-step income statement does not separate operating and non-operating activities into different sections, as it focuses on simplicity and clarity in presenting financial results.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian