Which of the following profitability ratios must be reported on the single-step income statement?
A
Return on assets (ROA)
B
Operating profit ratio
C
Gross profit margin
D
Earnings per share (EPS)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of profitability ratios: Profitability ratios measure a company's ability to generate profit relative to revenue, assets, or equity. Examples include Return on Assets (ROA), Operating Profit Ratio, Gross Profit Margin, and Earnings Per Share (EPS).
Recognize the reporting requirements for EPS: Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a profitability ratio that must be reported on the income statement as per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). It is a mandatory disclosure for publicly traded companies.
Learn the formula for EPS: EPS is calculated using the formula: . This calculation provides the earnings attributable to each share of common stock.
Understand why other ratios are not reported on the income statement: Ratios like ROA, Operating Profit Ratio, and Gross Profit Margin are useful for analysis but are not required to be disclosed on the income statement. They are typically calculated using data from the financial statements for internal or external analysis.
Conclude that EPS is the correct answer: Based on the requirements of GAAP and the nature of the income statement, EPS is the profitability ratio that must be reported on the single-step income statement.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian