Which of the following is considered the most liquid asset?
A
Inventory
B
Cash
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without losing value.
Review the options provided: Inventory, Cash, Accounts Receivable, and Notes Receivable.
Analyze each option: Cash is the most liquid asset because it is already in its final form and does not require conversion. Accounts Receivable and Notes Receivable require collection processes, and Inventory requires selling and possibly additional processing before conversion to cash.
Compare the liquidity of the options: Cash is the most liquid, followed by Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Inventory, which is the least liquid due to the steps involved in selling and converting it into cash.
Conclude that Cash is considered the most liquid asset among the options provided.
