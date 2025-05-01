Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties for goods or services provided. They are considered assets because they are expected to be converted into cash in the future.
Analyze the options provided: Review each term to determine whether it fits the definition of a receivable. For example, Accounts Payable represents amounts the company owes to suppliers, which is a liability, not a receivable.
Evaluate Prepaid Expenses: Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. These are classified as assets but are not receivables because they do not represent amounts owed to the company.
Consider Inventory: Inventory refers to goods held for sale or production. It is classified as an asset but does not represent amounts owed to the company, so it is not a receivable.
Identify Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. This fits the definition of a receivable and is classified as such in financial accounting.
