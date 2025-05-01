Which of the following is true regarding the insurance amount in a credit life policy?
A
The insurance amount is unrelated to the loan balance.
B
The insurance amount remains fixed regardless of the loan balance.
C
The insurance amount typically decreases as the outstanding loan balance decreases.
D
The insurance amount increases as the loan is repaid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit life insurance policy: A credit life insurance policy is designed to pay off a borrower's outstanding loan balance in the event of their death. The insurance coverage is directly tied to the loan balance.
Analyze the relationship between the insurance amount and the loan balance: In a credit life policy, the insurance amount typically decreases as the loan balance decreases because the coverage is meant to match the remaining debt.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each statement to determine its accuracy based on the nature of credit life insurance policies.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the statement 'The insurance amount is unrelated to the loan balance' is incorrect because the insurance amount is directly tied to the loan balance. Similarly, 'The insurance amount remains fixed regardless of the loan balance' is incorrect because the coverage decreases as the loan is repaid. Lastly, 'The insurance amount increases as the loan is repaid' is also incorrect because the coverage decreases, not increases.
Identify the correct answer: The correct statement is 'The insurance amount typically decreases as the outstanding loan balance decreases,' as this aligns with the purpose of a credit life insurance policy.
