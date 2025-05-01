Which term best describes the details of an organization and the functions that keep it running appropriately?
A
Market segmentation
B
Financial accounting
C
Organizational structure
D
Product differentiation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It is asking for the term that describes the details of an organization and the functions that keep it running appropriately.
Analyze the options provided: Market segmentation, Financial accounting, Organizational structure, and Product differentiation.
Define each term: Market segmentation refers to dividing a market into distinct groups of buyers. Financial accounting involves recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions. Organizational structure refers to the framework that outlines how activities such as task allocation and coordination are directed within an organization. Product differentiation refers to distinguishing a product from competitors.
Match the definition to the question: The term 'Organizational structure' aligns with the description of details and functions that keep an organization running appropriately.
Conclude that the correct term is 'Organizational structure' based on the definitions and the context of the question.
