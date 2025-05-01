A corporation must create corporate ______ that are the operating procedures for the company.
A
resolutions
B
minutes
C
charters
D
bylaws
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the operating procedures that a corporation must create. These procedures guide the company's operations and governance.
Review the options provided: The options are resolutions, minutes, charters, and bylaws. Each term has a specific meaning in corporate governance.
Clarify the concept of 'bylaws': Bylaws are the internal rules and procedures adopted by a corporation to govern its operations, including decision-making processes, roles of officers, and meeting protocols.
Differentiate the other terms: Resolutions are formal decisions made by the board or shareholders, minutes are records of meetings, and charters are legal documents that establish the corporation's existence.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'bylaws' because they specifically refer to the operating procedures for the company.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian