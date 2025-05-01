A business’s tangible environment might include a:
A
company mission statement
B
factory building
C
corporate culture
D
brand reputation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'tangible environment' in financial accounting. Tangible refers to physical assets or items that can be touched and have a physical presence.
Review the options provided in the problem: company mission statement, factory building, corporate culture, and brand reputation.
Identify which of these options represents a physical asset. A factory building is a physical structure that can be touched and is part of the tangible environment.
Differentiate between tangible and intangible elements. For example, corporate culture, brand reputation, and mission statements are intangible because they represent ideas, values, or perceptions rather than physical objects.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'factory building' because it is the only option that fits the definition of a tangible environment in financial accounting.
