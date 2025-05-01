Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The question is asking about the nature of change during the life cycle of projects, which is a concept often discussed in project management and financial accounting when dealing with project costs and adjustments.
Step 2: Recall that projects typically go through various phases such as initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, and closure. Each phase may encounter changes due to unforeseen circumstances, stakeholder inputs, or external factors.
Step 3: Consider the practical implications of managing projects. Changes are often inevitable because projects operate in dynamic environments where assumptions may need to be revised, and adjustments are required to meet objectives.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Terms like 'inevitable,' 'rarely encountered,' 'unnecessary,' and 'always avoidable' reflect different perspectives on how change is perceived in project management.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the understanding that change during the life cycle of projects is inevitable, as it is a natural part of adapting to challenges and ensuring project success.
