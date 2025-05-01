Which of the following is NOT considered a pressure to hold large inventories?
A
Ability to take advantage of quantity discounts
B
Preparation for seasonal demand fluctuations
C
Protection against stockouts
D
Desire to minimize storage costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory pressures: Inventory pressures refer to factors that encourage businesses to hold larger quantities of inventory. These pressures typically arise from operational, financial, or market-related considerations.
Analyze each option provided: Evaluate how each option relates to the concept of inventory pressures. For example, 'Ability to take advantage of quantity discounts' encourages holding larger inventories to benefit from cost savings.
Consider seasonal demand fluctuations: Businesses often hold larger inventories to prepare for periods of high demand, ensuring they can meet customer needs without delays.
Examine stockout protection: Holding larger inventories helps prevent stockouts, which can lead to lost sales and dissatisfied customers. This is another pressure to maintain higher inventory levels.
Identify the correct answer: 'Desire to minimize storage costs' is NOT a pressure to hold large inventories. Instead, it is a reason to reduce inventory levels, as holding large inventories increases storage costs.
