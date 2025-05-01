Good inventory management allows for which type of production operation?
A
Just-in-time (JIT) production
B
Production with frequent stockouts
C
Production based solely on estimated demand
D
Batch production with excessive stockpiling
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of inventory management: Inventory management involves maintaining the optimal level of inventory to meet production and customer demand while minimizing costs such as storage and obsolescence.
Learn about Just-in-Time (JIT) production: JIT is a production strategy that aligns raw material orders and production schedules closely with actual customer demand, reducing inventory levels and waste.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option in the context of inventory management principles. For example, frequent stockouts indicate poor inventory management, while excessive stockpiling leads to higher costs and inefficiencies.
Connect good inventory management to JIT production: Good inventory management ensures that materials and products are available precisely when needed, which is the core principle of JIT production.
Conclude that JIT production is the correct answer: JIT production relies on effective inventory management to minimize waste and optimize operations, making it the best fit for the question.
