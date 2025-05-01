Completed units that have not yet been sold are found in which of the following accounts?
A
Cost of Goods Sold
B
Work in Process Inventory
C
Finished Goods Inventory
D
Raw Materials Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory accounts: In manufacturing, inventory is categorized into four main accounts—Raw Materials Inventory, Work in Process Inventory, Finished Goods Inventory, and Cost of Goods Sold. Each account represents a different stage in the production and sales process.
Define Finished Goods Inventory: This account represents completed products that are ready for sale but have not yet been sold. These units are no longer in production and are stored as inventory until they are sold to customers.
Differentiate between the other accounts: Raw Materials Inventory includes unprocessed materials used in production. Work in Process Inventory includes partially completed products still undergoing production. Cost of Goods Sold represents the expense of goods that have been sold during a specific period.
Identify the correct account for completed units not yet sold: Since these units are fully completed and ready for sale but not yet sold, they belong in the Finished Goods Inventory account.
Conclude the reasoning: Completed units not yet sold are classified under Finished Goods Inventory because they are no longer in production and have not yet been transferred to Cost of Goods Sold.
