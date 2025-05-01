Inventory which is completed but not yet sold by a manufacturer is known as:
A
Finished goods
B
Raw materials
C
Work in process
D
Merchandise inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory in manufacturing: Inventory refers to the goods and materials that a business holds for the purpose of resale or production.
Learn the types of inventory: In manufacturing, inventory is categorized into raw materials, work in process, and finished goods.
Define 'finished goods': Finished goods are products that have completed the manufacturing process and are ready for sale but have not yet been sold.
Compare the options provided: Raw materials are unprocessed inputs used in production, work in process refers to partially completed goods, and merchandise inventory typically applies to retail businesses rather than manufacturers.
Conclude that the correct term for inventory completed but not yet sold by a manufacturer is 'Finished goods'.
