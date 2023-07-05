Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisDevelopment of Animal Gametes
1:36 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

Assume that you were examining a first polar body and noted that it had one copy (dyad) of each chromosome except chromosome 21. Chromosome 21 was completely absent. What would you expect to be the chromosome 21 complement (only with respect to chromosome 21) in the secondary oocyte? What consequences are likely in the resulting zygote if the secondary oocyte was fertilized?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
21:21m

Watch next

Master Gamete Development with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
21:21
Gamete Development
Kylia Goodner
114
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.