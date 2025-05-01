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Multiple Choice
What is an allele?
A
A nucleotide variant
B
Different variants of a gene
C
Proteins
D
Codon
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a gene: A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for building a specific protein or set of proteins.
Define an allele: Alleles are different versions or variants of a gene. They can result in different traits or characteristics in an organism.
Explore how alleles arise: Alleles can arise due to mutations in the DNA sequence of a gene, leading to variations in the nucleotide sequence.
Consider the impact of alleles: Different alleles can lead to variations in phenotypes, such as eye color or blood type, depending on which alleles are inherited from the parents.
Distinguish alleles from other genetic terms: Unlike proteins, which are the products of gene expression, alleles are variations of the gene itself. Codons are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids, not variations of genes.
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