Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
The chromosomal theory of inheritance states that….
A
Traits come from the mixing of fluids from two parents
B
Traits come from only chromosomes found in the egg cell
C
Traits come from genes on chromosomes
D
Traits comes from complementary DNA strands
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic premise of the chromosomal theory of inheritance, which was developed in the early 20th century by scientists like Walter Sutton and Theodor Boveri.
Recognize that this theory connects the principles of Mendelian genetics with the behavior of chromosomes during meiosis, suggesting that genes are located on chromosomes.
Consider the process of meiosis, where chromosomes are segregated into gametes, ensuring that offspring inherit a combination of chromosomes from both parents.
Acknowledge that this theory explains how traits are passed from parents to offspring through genes located on chromosomes, rather than through the mixing of fluids or solely from one parent's chromosomes.
Conclude that the correct understanding of the chromosomal theory of inheritance is that traits come from genes on chromosomes, which aligns with modern genetic knowledge.
Watch next
Master Descriptive Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner