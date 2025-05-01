Genetics
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Master Descriptive Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
In a diploid cell, the number of alleles is the same as the number of genes.
What is an allele?
The chromosomal theory of inheritance states that….
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Homozygous and Heterozygous
Genotype and Phenotype
Dominant and Recessive
Genetics affects many aspects of our lives. Identify three ways genetics affects your life or the life of a family member or friend. The effects can be regularly encountered or can be one time only or occasional.