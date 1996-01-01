Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′
3′-UAC-5′
3′-CCU-5′
3′-AUG-5′