Which is the primary purpose of transfer RNA (tRNA) in the process of protein synthesis?
A
To synthesize ribosomal RNA for ribosome assembly
B
To catalyze the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids
C
To carry amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the coded mRNA message
D
To transcribe DNA into messenger RNA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transfer RNA (tRNA) in protein synthesis, which is the process by which cells build proteins based on the instructions encoded in messenger RNA (mRNA).
Recall that tRNA functions as an adaptor molecule that carries specific amino acids to the ribosome, the site of protein synthesis.
Recognize that each tRNA has an anticodon region that pairs with the complementary codon on the mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added in the sequence dictated by the mRNA.
Differentiate tRNA's role from other molecules: ribosomal RNA (rRNA) forms the core of the ribosome's structure and catalyzes peptide bond formation, while mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
Conclude that the primary purpose of tRNA is to transport amino acids to the ribosome and match them to the mRNA codons during translation, facilitating accurate protein assembly.
Watch next
Master tRNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia