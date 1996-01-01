11. Translation
Transfer RNA Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following mRNA sequence:
5'...GGCUGUCCUGGCCGUGCC...3'
What amino acid is translated by the fourth codon?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which anticodon sequence could potentially pair with the following DNA template strand sequence using third base wobble:
3'-GAC-5'
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The tRNA molecule has a _____ shape that is critical for its proper folding and function.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding codon and anticodon sequences?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An mRNA starts with the sequence of AUG, ___________ will be the complementary anticodon triplet sequence of tRNA molecule to interact with the mRNA start codon, leading to insertion of ____________ amino acid in the polypeptide chain during translation