Describe the roles and relationships between tRNA synthetases and tRNA molecules.
11. Translation
Transfer RNA
Multiple Choice
Which three-base site of a tRNA molecule is complementary to an mRNA codon?
A
Promoter
B
Poly-A tail
C
Anticodon
D
Exon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the specific three-base sequence on a tRNA molecule that pairs with an mRNA codon during translation.
Recall that an mRNA codon is a sequence of three nucleotides that codes for a specific amino acid.
Know that tRNA molecules have a corresponding three-base sequence that is complementary to the mRNA codon, allowing them to bring the correct amino acid to the ribosome.
Identify that this complementary three-base sequence on the tRNA is called the anticodon.
Recognize that other options like promoter, poly-A tail, and exon are related to DNA or mRNA processing but do not refer to the tRNA sequence that pairs with mRNA codons.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′
Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-CCU-5′
Textbook Question
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-AUG-5′
Multiple Choice
Which type of RNA is responsible for translating the information in mRNA into a sequence of amino acids during protein synthesis?
Multiple Choice
How many tRNA nucleotides form an anticodon that pairs with an mRNA codon during translation?
Multiple Choice
During which process does tRNA transfer amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain?
