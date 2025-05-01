Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes heredity in the context of genetics?
A
The transmission of genetic information and traits from parents to offspring
B
The study of how populations change in allele frequencies over time due to selection and drift
C
Changes in an organism's DNA sequence that occur during its lifetime due to environmental exposure
D
The production of identical copies of a cell through mitotic division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of heredity in genetics: it refers to the process by which genetic information and traits are passed from parents to their offspring.
Recognize that heredity involves the transmission of DNA sequences, which carry genes responsible for inherited traits.
Differentiate heredity from other genetic concepts such as evolution (changes in allele frequencies over time), mutations (changes in DNA sequence during an organism's life), and mitosis (cell division producing identical cells).
Evaluate each statement in the problem by comparing it to the definition of heredity to identify which one accurately describes this process.
Conclude that the statement describing heredity as 'The transmission of genetic information and traits from parents to offspring' best fits the concept.
