Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a human phenotype (an observable trait or characteristic)?
A
Genotype at a single gene locus
B
Presence or absence of attached earlobes
C
ABO blood type (e.g., type A, B, AB, or O)
D
Eye color (e.g., brown or blue)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between genotype and phenotype. A genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism at a specific gene locus, represented by alleles such as \(AA\), \(Aa\), or \(aa\).
Step 2: Recognize that a phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristic of an organism, which results from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
Step 3: Review the options given: 'Genotype \(Aa\) at a single gene locus' describes the genetic composition, not an observable trait, so it is a genotype, not a phenotype.
Step 4: The other options—presence or absence of attached earlobes, ABO blood type, and eye color—are all observable traits, meaning they are phenotypes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one that describes a genotype rather than a phenotype, which is 'Genotype \(Aa\) at a single gene locus'.
