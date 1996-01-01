Which of the following are encoded by a nucleotide triplet codon in the genetic code?
A
Phospholipids
B
Amino acids
C
Fatty acids
D
Monosaccharides
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is a set of rules by which information encoded in nucleotide triplets, called codons, in messenger RNA (mRNA) is translated into amino acids during protein synthesis.
Recall that each codon consists of three nucleotides, and each codon specifies a particular amino acid or a stop signal during translation.
Recognize that phospholipids, fatty acids, and monosaccharides are not directly encoded by nucleotide triplets; instead, they are synthesized through metabolic pathways involving enzymes, which themselves are proteins made of amino acids.
Conclude that the nucleotide triplet codons in the genetic code specifically encode amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins.
Therefore, the correct answer is that amino acids are encoded by nucleotide triplet codons in the genetic code.
