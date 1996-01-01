If a tRNA had an AGC anticodon, it could attach to a(n) ________ mRNA codon.
A
CGA
B
GCU
C
AGC
D
UCG
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the anticodon on tRNA pairs with the codon on mRNA through complementary base pairing, following base pairing rules: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U) in RNA, and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Write down the tRNA anticodon sequence: AGC.
Determine the complementary mRNA codon by replacing each base in the anticodon with its complement: A pairs with U, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.
Thus, the mRNA codon complementary to the tRNA anticodon AGC is \(\text{UCG}\).
Compare this result with the given options to confirm that the mRNA codon that pairs with the tRNA anticodon AGC is indeed UCG.
